Teacher charged with assisting in suicide

The Lower Hutt teacher accused of importing euthanasia drugs has also been charged with helping another person to commit suicide.

Susan Dale Austen, a member of pro-euthanasia group Exit Wellington appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning where the new charge was laid against her.

The charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment, says Austen aided another woman to commit suicide sometime between December 21, 2015 and June 7, 2016.

She has not pleaded to any of the charges yet.

Protesters stood outside the courthouse this morning in support of Austen, as they have done at each of her previous appearances.

The public gallery was packed with people who were there to support Austen.

Austen was earlier charged with importing the drug pentobarbitone, commonly used for euthanasia.

Judge Hastings remanded her to May 12 for pleas to be entered.

Two attempts to legalise euthanasia have failed to get through Parliament. It is illegal to aid and abet suicide under the NZ Crimes Act 1961.

- NZ Herald