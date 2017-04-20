Auckland traffic chaos: Multiple incidents cause rush-hour delays

A crash on the Southern Motorway, a fault on the Southern train line, a breakdown, and a police incident in Dominion Rd is creating traffic chaos for Aucklanders heading home from work.

Armed police are attending a robbery of an Armourguard van outside the ASB bank near the corner of Dominion Rd and Mt Albert Rd in Auckland.

NZTA announced Dominion Rd between Mt Albert Rd and Jasper Rd is closed due to the robbery, and diversions are in place.

Meanwhile, a breakdown on the Southern Motorway after Alfriston Rd overbridge has partially blocked the left lane.

Citybound traffic is heavy between Te Irirangi Drive and Highbrook due to a multi-car-crash adjacent to the Highbrook off ramp, blocking middle and right lanes.

Not helping will be the fact trains for the Southern Line aren't departing as frequently due to train fault in Papakura.

NZTA is warning motorists heading north from East Tamaki to expect delays.

- NZ Herald