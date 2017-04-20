5:57pm Thu 20 April
Police looking for nine-year-old boy wearing a shark onesie

Blair Crabtree was reported missing from his home on Outram Rd, Akina, Hastings this morning. Photo / NZ Police
Police are searching for a missing nine-year-old boy who was last seen this morning wearing a shark onesie in Hastings.

Nine-year-old Blair Crabtree was reported missing from his home on Outram Rd, Akina, Hastings this morning, Hawkes Bay police say.

The last reported sighting of him was on the footpath of Heretaunga St/Willowpark Rd at 5.15am, wearing a grey shark onesie.

Police have been making enquiries all day and are now asking the public to help, saying they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Blair is described as being 145cm tall, of medium build, with straight brownish-blonde hair.

He has fair skin and hazel eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 111 or their local police station.

- NZ Herald

