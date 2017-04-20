5:46pm Thu 20 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Amelia Wade
Amelia Wade is a court reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Woman charged with death of Remuera grandmother

Jeanette Grice was killed when a car hit her while she was walking in Remuera in December. Photo/supplied
Jeanette Grice was killed when a car hit her while she was walking in Remuera in December. Photo/supplied

A St Heliers woman has been charged with causing the death of Remuera grandmother Jeanette Grice in a crash in December.

Mary Cross, 67, has been charged with two counts of careless driving, one causing the death of Grice and the other causing injury to her husband, Roger.

Cross could be punished with a maximum of three months in prison or a $4500 fine for each charge.

She appeared in the Auckland District Court last week but did not enter a plea.

Jeanette Grice was hit by a car and killed as she walked with Roger along the footpath outside Palmers Garden Centre in Remuera on December 4.

Grice was flung into a bush by the car and died at the scene. Her husband was knocked out for about 10 minutes and suffered cuts and bruising.

Roger told the Herald at the time that his wife's death had been painful for the entire family and all of her friends, but the outpouring of love had brought them together and given them strength.

He described the first three weeks after her death as a "nightmare" but also wanted to thank those who tried to help his wife on the day.

Cross has been approached for comment.

She will next appear in court next month.

- NZ Herald

Read more by Amelia Wade

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 20 Apr 2017 17:46:45 Processing Time: 12ms