Drunk youth speedster to admit fleeing Hamilton police

A teenager has indicated he will admit driving drunk and fleeing police during a short chase through Hamilton.

Leon Chandler, 17, of Morrinsville wanted to be sentenced when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court today, duty solicitor Russell Boot told the court, however, the matter had to be adjourned as there was no community magistrate sitting.

Instead, Boot entered intimated guilty pleas on Chandler's behalf to four charges: driving with an excess breath alcohol level of 618mcg; reckless driving; failing to stop; failing to remain stopped for police.

The legal drink drive limits for drivers under 20 years old is zero.

For those older, the limit is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath and a blood alcohol limit of 50mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

Chandler's actions shocked police at the time who posted about the incident on Facebook.

Chandler, a farm hand, was driving his car, containing four passengers, on Hamilton's main street, Victoria St, during the early hours of April 2 when he came up to a police check point.

After being breathalysed, and recording a level of 618mcg, Chandler fled in his car.

While fleeing, he drove through three red lights in a row before he was eventually stopped.

His car was impounded and his licence taken off him.

Chandler was remanded by a duty registrar to reappear for sentencing in the Morrinsville District Court next month.

- NZ Herald