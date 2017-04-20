7:23am Thu 20 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Series of earthquakes rock upper South Island, lower North Island

Photo / 123RF
Photo / 123RF

The top of the South Island and bottom of the North have been rocked by a series of earthquakes this morning.

The biggest quake struck at 4.13am, measuring a magnitude 4.6, 30km north-east of St Arnaud, an alpine village south of Nelson.

It struck at a depth of 7km.

It was followed shortly by a 4.0 magnitude quake in the same area at 4.51 but with a depth of 21km.

They were measured by Geonet as strong and moderate respectively.

The same area was struck with four other lighter quakes, before a 3.2km magnitude quake struck 35km south-west of Wellington at 6.38am.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 20 Apr 2017 08:54:36 Processing Time: 23ms