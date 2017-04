A train has reportedly been involved in a crash in West Auckland.

Police say they are heading to a crash at Ranui train station.

Auckland Transport tweeted that Western Line train services will stop at Henderson because of an emergency at Ranui.

Western Line train services currently terminating at Henderson due to an emergency services incident at Ranui. Updates to follow ^HC pic.twitter.com/AwD6HW77tD — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) April 19, 2017

- NZ Herald