Ben Hill
Search resumes for missing fisherman in Manukau Harbour

The Manukau Harbour's fast-moving tidal currents can be treacherous. Photo / File
The search for a 52-year-old man missing in the Manukau Harbour will resume this morning. with a water, land and air operation run by Police and Coastguard.

A Coastguard fixed-wing airplane and the police Eagle helicopter will be used in the search as well as the police boat Deodar.

Staff are currently in a briefing and will resume the search as soon as possible after that.

The eight-year-old girl who was pulled "shaking and cold" from the harbour yesterday evening was released from Middlemore Hospital overnight after being kept for observation.

It is believed she spent at least three hours in the water after the pair's dinghy capsized.

Emergency services suspended their search for the man about 11pm, after more than six hours, but will resume looking for him today.

Rescue services began searching the Papakura channel area of the Manukau Harbour after a member of the public found a small boat adrift and upturned with no occupants about 4.30pm.

Just after 7pm, Coastguard volunteers found the 8-year-old girl treading water.
She was "pulled from the water shaking and cold but otherwise okay", said a Coastguard spokeswoman. She could not confirm if the girl was wearing a lifejacket.

The boat took the girl to a waiting Auckland Airport hovercraft, which took her to an ambulance onshore, the spokeswoman said.

St John said the girl was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

Conditions were slightly choppy, and visibility limited last night. Four Coastguard vessels searched the channel.

The Papakura channel is notorious for its strong current, which sucks boats out to sea as the tide goes out. High tide was at 3.50pm.

- NZ Herald

