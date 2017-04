A street in South Canterbury has been cordoned off after gunshots were heard at a residential address.

A police spokeswoman said a person called police around 9.30pm after hearing gunshots at the house in Newtons Rd in Rolleston. Part of the street was blocked off and the Armed Offenders Squad was attending the incident, she said.

One witness said there were around 30 police officers as well as ambulances on the road. Residents had been told to lock their doors and stay inside.

