Body found off Tauranga coast identified

By - Bay of Plenty Times

The man whose body was found off the coast of Tauranga has been named as Simon Francis Neil Oliver.

His body was found near Pudney Rock on Monday afternoon.

The 53-year-old from Maketu had not been seen since his car was found submerged in Kaituna River following a crash on March 31.

The serious crash unit was investigating the cause of the crash.

Police said in a statement their thoughts were with Mr Oliver's friends and family at this time.