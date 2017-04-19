Next few days of school holidays should be sunny, says Metservice

Parents rejoice! Week one of school holidays, and the weather is set to be fine for the next few days, Metservice says.

"Essentially the weather over the next few days is going to be quite nice, it's going to be fairly benign," meteorologist Angus Hines said.

"What's driving that is a big, high-pressure system just sitting between New Zealand and Australia, and it's sort of digging its heels in and not moving anywhere for the next few days."

While some parts of the country in coastal areas, Auckland and Christchurch could expect a few showers tomorrow, those should give way to sunshine and fairly warm temperatures.

"It's going to be pretty nice for the whole country," Hines said.

The next few days

• Auckland: 19-20C

• Wellington: 13-17C

• Christchurch: 14-19C

• Tauranga: 20C

• Napier: 17C

• Dunedin: 14-18C

- NZ Herald