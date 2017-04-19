5:37pm Wed 19 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Next few days of school holidays should be sunny, says Metservice

Most of the country should expect sunshine over the next few days, Metservice says. Photo / NZME
Most of the country should expect sunshine over the next few days, Metservice says. Photo / NZME

Parents rejoice! Week one of school holidays, and the weather is set to be fine for the next few days, Metservice says.

"Essentially the weather over the next few days is going to be quite nice, it's going to be fairly benign," meteorologist Angus Hines said.

"What's driving that is a big, high-pressure system just sitting between New Zealand and Australia, and it's sort of digging its heels in and not moving anywhere for the next few days."

While some parts of the country in coastal areas, Auckland and Christchurch could expect a few showers tomorrow, those should give way to sunshine and fairly warm temperatures.

"It's going to be pretty nice for the whole country," Hines said.

The next few days

• Auckland: 19-20C

• Wellington: 13-17C

• Christchurch: 14-19C

• Tauranga: 20C

• Napier: 17C

• Dunedin: 14-18C

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 19 Apr 2017 17:37:27 Processing Time: 33ms