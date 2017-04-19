Damning report joins calls for inquiry into country's stretched mental health services

Pressure is building for the Government to launch an independent inquiry into the mental health sector in the wake of a damning new report.

The People's Mental Health Review report, released today, canvassed 500 people who have either accessed or worked within mental health services in New Zealand.

Almost 95 per cent of those surveyed had negative experiences of the sector and shared stories of inappropriately long wait times, an over-reliance on medication and an under-resourced, stressed workforce.

"In a number of stories people expressed concern that they couldn't get the help they needed until their health had deteriorated to the point of crisis," said ActionStation, the community campaign group behind the survey.

The report recommended urgent funding increases, rolling out mental health education programmes across the country and the reinstatement of the Mental Health Commissioner, to provide independent oversight of the sector.

It also added to recent calls for a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the provision of mental health services - a request made by both the Parents of Children with Additional Needs Collective and the Aotearoa Students' Alliance just last week.

The Ministry of Health was contacted by the Herald for comment about the People's Mental Health Review report, but is yet to respond.

Marianne Elliott, author of the report and director of strategy at ActionStation, said: "The stories in this review show there are entrenched problems in the ways we think about and respond to people experiencing mental distress in this country.

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: Papamoa farmers blame bad road design for flooded fields John Drinnan: When does plain talk become hate speech? Sideswipe: April 6: Oo-er! Get yer top off

"People described being treated in ways that were dismissive, dehumanising and punitive and felt they had no say or power over their own treatment." Marianne Elliott

Professor Max Abbott, dean of the Auckland University of Technology Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, said the new report "adds weight to the call for a formal review or inquiry into our mental health services".

In light of the report's release, the family of 21-year-old Nicky Stevens who died while in the compulsory care of the Waikato District Health Board in 2015 renewed their plea for the Government to conduct an inquiry into the state of the country's mental health services.

"The failure of mental health services in New Zealand is an issue that has got on top of the Government and will be an election issue that comes back to bite them hard," said Stevens' father, Dave Macpherson.

The report, which is non-scientific, has also been supported by the Public Service Association (PSA), which claims workers are frustrated they can't help Kiwis falling through the cracks.

PSA national secretary Erin Polaczuk said the Government had "ignored pleas by front-line mental health staff to fix our broken mental health system urgently".

"But it will be difficult for the Prime Minister to ignore the problem now," she added.

ActionStation has invited the public to sign an open letter calling on the Government to implement the recommendations made in the report.

The People's Mental Health Review was a grassroots initiative, crowd-funded by ActionStation. It made an open call for people who had experienced the mental health system to share their stories online.

It received more than 500 responses, with more than half coming from people who had attempted to access or accessed mental health services and 78 from people who had worked within the sector.

The report was prompted and supported by psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald and suicide prevention campaigner and television presenter Mike King.

Helplines:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• Canterbury Support Line: 0800 777 846

- NZ Herald