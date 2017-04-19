Top Auckland restaurant temporarily closes after overnight fire

A small fire has led to the temporary closure of a popular Auckland waterfront eatery.

Euro Bay and Restaurant has told diners it is "temporarily closed for maintenance".

It comes after flames tore through the ceiling of the Princes Wharf eatery.

Fire Service northern communications manager Megan Ruru said firefighters were called to the downtown Auckland restaurant around 9.45pm Tuesday after a fire broke out in the ceiling.

The blaze was extinguished by sprinklers inside the building.

This morning the waterfront eatery posted on Facebook it was now temporarily closed for maintenance.

It said would be back trading soon but recommended diners visit other restaurants connected to the business.

Management of Euro have been approached for comment.

- NZ Herald