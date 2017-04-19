6:50am Wed 19 April
Network
1200 homes without power in Auckland

The power should be back on about 7.30am.
Power is out at 1211 homes in the Auckland suburbs of Greenlane and Epsom this morning.

The outage happened at 4.18am and is expected to be restored by 7.30am, according to the Vector website.

- NZ Herald

