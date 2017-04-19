'Disturbing' video emerges at West Auckland playground

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A disturbing video has surfaced showing men frothing and slumped seemingly comatosed at an Auckland playground after allegedly smoking illicit drugs.

The footage, posted to Facebook yesterday, purports to show three men suspected to be high on synthetic cannabis - known as the 'zombie drug' - in daylight at Rata Village, a West Auckland housing enclave in New Lynn.

Two of the comatosed men are slumped together on a bench seat while a third lies stiffly on the footpath, fists clenched and frothing at the mouth.

Just metres away a fenced playground surrounded by family homes. Children's voices can be heard playing in nearby properties.

A man who comes across the trio tries to rouse the stupefied adult lying on the ground by putting him into the recovery position.

"Get up, you're frothing bro" he tells the man, as he turns him over.

The man eventually comes to uttering an expletive.

The video has had nearly 40,000 views since it was posted yesterday and has been shared widely.

Many have praised the potentially life-saving action of the man who turned the stricken man over.

Many are stunned by the footage saying children do not need to see this at their local playground.

Posted Sweedy Cassidy: "This is disturbing to the core.."

"This is real and it's wrong," wrote Josh Boyd.

It comes after an earlier shocking clip captured a young woman and her partner in a comatose state after a synthetic drugs session went viral last month. That video, shot by the woman's brother in an attempt to highlight the danger of drugs, left Ngaetu Grover so ashamed she sought rehabilitation for her drug addiction.

- NZ Herald