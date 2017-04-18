Government announces historic pay equity deal

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The Government has confirmed it has agreed to a settlement with low-paid carers.

The settlement was part of a package worth $2 billion, Prime Minister Bill English said this afternoon.

The historic settlement will lead to hefty pay increases for up to 55,000 workers, mostly women, in the aged residential care, home support and disability service sectors.

It comes after a pay equity claim brought by E Tu (previously the Service and Food Workers Union) on behalf of care worker Kristine Bartlett.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman said that as a result of the settlement, carers who were mostly on the minimum wage would receive a pay rise of between 15 and 50 per cent.

"For the 20,000 workers currently on the minimum wage of $15.75 per hour, it means on July 1 they will move to at least $19 per hour, a 21 per cent pay rise," Coleman said.

"For a full-time worker, this means they will be taking home around an extra $100 a week, which is over $5,000 a year."

All workers in the affected sectors would see their wages increase to between $19 and $27 over five years.

The $2 billion settlement over five years would be funded through increases in the Health and ACC budgets. That could mean an increase in ACC levies over the next decade, Coleman said.

"However, that is not definite. There may also be an increase in costs for people in aged residential care facilities, whose assets keep them above the subsidy threshold."

Legislation would be introduced to Parliament soon to enact the changes.

The settlement is expected to have wider ramifications, and English said he understood other sectors were considering pay equity claims.

He warned that the "hurdle will be high" for any future deals.

'A momentous occasion'

John Ryall of E Tu said it was a momentous occasion which would benefit 55,000 care and support workers.

"It will transform their lives. This will make a huge difference.

"It offers a clear pathway top better wages and better lives through a new system for training."

Speaking at a gathering across from Parliament attended by care workers including Kristine Bartlett, Ryall said her courage had led to the settlement.

"This is your day. Your legacy will live on for a long time."

He said establishing the principle of pay equity had been important to the union. He said it was a human right and represented a massive step toward gender equality.

"This is a good thing, not just for low-paid undervalued women, but for us all."

He also said he wanted to pay tribute to the Government for agreeing to negotiate "rather than waiting for years".

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman also went to the unions meeting ad was greeted with applause.

Bartlett said it was an amazing day and a "huge victory," not just for her but for thousands of support workers.

"And not just today - but for years to come.

"What an exciting moment. I'm thrilled, This will be the biggest pay rise we will ever get."

She said she had worked alongside others who struggled to get by on the minimum-wage level pay caregivers had been on, including some who arrived at work without lunch because they could not afford it.

"So this will be a life changer. It makes me so happy, And that's why I took this case, so they could live in dignity.

"We will now be able to enjoy work knowing we are getting the appropriate pay."

'It will encourage others'

Cee Payne of the NZ Nurses' Organisation said New Zealand's history included being the first country to give women the right to vote.

"And now a history that will include the achievement of the largest equal pay for women settlement since the Equal Pay Act in 1972."

She said the settlement firmly entrenched the principle of equal pay for women.

She said the struggle for equal pay in the sector had resonated with people who believed it was right and long overdue.

She said as well as justice for the caregivers it was justice for the elderly clients.

"Giving great care requires experienced staff and enough staff on duty.

"This equal pay settlement will encourage others to take up work and stay in work."

It would also give more opportunities for training and the right to get qualifications that would be recognised in pay.

She ended with "just one word" to Coleman. "Thank you."

"The outcome will contribute to better lives for those requiring care and support in Aotearoa.

'You should be proud today'

Caregiver Dilani Perera said she loved her job, but often had to work long hours to make ends meet.

"What we do is important for society, but we also need time to spend with out families. This is why we have never given up on equal pay."

She said it would also benefit those the caregivers looked after, and help stop the high turnover of staff in the sector.

"We need to be valued in our work so we can be emotionally strong. My message to all the caregivers is that you should be proud today."

She said it could not have been done without the strong backing from the unions and urged others to attend the meetings to consider the settlement and vote.

Helen Amey, an in-home support worker and PSA delegate, said she was thrilled.

She said the clients were some of the most vulnerable people in the country and the support workers helped them continue to live independently.

"This is a victory for all working women. It shows what we can do when we stand together for a better working life."

She said it also showed what could happen when the union worked with the Government and the sector.

Emily Sheffield, a support worker in the disability sector, said she was on $17 an hour.

"I've always felt the work we do is not valued."

She said many workers did their jobs because they loved it despite the low pay.

Historic deal

A historic pay equity agreement announced today can partly be traced to a damning inquiry five years ago which involved a senior public servant going undercover in a rest home.

The author of that report, former Equal Opportunities Commissioner Judy McGregor, said today she was celebrating a government deal which would see up to 55,000 low-paid workers get large pay increases in the next five years.

McGregor famously posed as a care worker in a retirement home for a week in January 2012 as part of her year-long Caring Counts inquiry.

Her report concluded that aged care was a form of "modern-day slavery". It also generated momentum for a legal challenge against the Government, which effectively sets the pay rates through its subsidies to aged care providers.

Speaking to the Herald today, McGregor was reluctant to take any credit for the settlement, which will cost the Government up to $500 million a year.

"I am proud to have been part of the catalyst, but I think the equal pay movement has been around for a long time," she said.

McGregor, now the head of public policy at AUT, said going undercover helped to get public attention for workers who had until then been invisible.

She said the settlement would send a strong message to the public that their work was hugely valuable.

"One of things that was quite remarkable when we did our human rights report was the degree to which the public felt embarrassed that carers looking after their elderly were paid so little for the job they knew they couldn't do.

"When I worked in the sector, I was physically unable to lift people and hoist them and toilet them. This will now show the public that the job has value."

She said the legal challenge taken by the Service and Food Workers Union on behalf of Kristine Bartlett was not without a touch of serendipity.

The union's leaders had been discussing the Caring Counts report when Bartlett popped into their office to use the photocopier.

"The union's lawyer was in [former national secretary] John Ryall's office and said we can't ignore the inquiry.

"And as I understand it, Kristine Bartlett just happened to be in the office and they said to her 'Would you be on for it?'

"Without the litigation I don't think there would have been enough pressure on Government and employers to come to the party."

Opposition parties have criticised the National-led Government for resisting change and fighting Bartlett all the way to the Supreme Court.

But McGregor gave some credit to the Government, saying it had now settled on two of the major recommendations in her report; pay equity for carers and compensation for carers' travel between clients.

"I think it is fantastic news that women have finally got equal pay, or at least something towards equal pay," she said.

"Whether I agree that that's the true value of an hour of caring work is another matter."

The settlement would have broader ramifications, McGregor said, because low-paid women would be emboldened to demand better wages.

"The private sector will need to acknowledge that if they're not paying equally, then they're going to have a problem.

"Because I think that women are now alert to the issue and they're more likely to ask."

- NZ Herald