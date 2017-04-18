University of Otago residential college students to farewell Jack Bisset

By Vaughan Elder

Students at a University of Otago residential college will farewell one of their own at a private ceremony tomorrow.

The ceremony for law and science student Jack Bisset, 17, comes after he was found dead at City College in Cumberland St at 2.45pm on Saturday after suffering complications from an epileptic seizure.

A University of Otago spokeswoman said residents at the college would be able to farewell Jack at a private ceremony with his family, who have travelled down from Auckland, tomorrow.

Students will be able to sign a book of condolence and the book will then be held at City College so other students can sign it as they return from their holidays.

The university would be represented at Jack's funeral in Auckland on Saturday and residents of City College who lived in Auckland also planned to attend.

A whole-of-college gathering would be held once all students had returned, and ongoing support would be available from college staff, Student Health, and the university's chaplains.

Jack's father, Donovan, told the Otago Daily Times the family was ''absolutely devastated'' by his death.

Bisset said they received the ''horrific news'' on Saturday that Jack, who had recently been diagnosed with epilepsy, had died in his sleep in his dorm room.

"He had just started on his next great life journey at Otago studying conjoint law and science.

"It was going well, he was loving Otago and all the challenges of first-year university.

"We are absolutely devastated that our loving and caring son who had so much potential and life yet to live has been taken from us so soon."

He thanked the university, City College and police for their support.

