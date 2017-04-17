Pedestrian critical after Fenton St incident

Kelly Makiha is a senior reporter at the Rotorua Daily Post

Witnesses have described the horrifying sounds of screaming after a person was hit on Fenton St, near Countdown, tonight.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and are talking to witnesses.

The pedestrian, believed to be an elderly woman, has been taken away by ambulance.

A tow truck has also taken away a vehicle from the scene.

A police media spokeswoman said police were attending the incident which she described as involving a car and pedestrian. She said more details would be released later tonight.





St John Ambulance staff said one person had been taken to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition.

A woman who works in the area has told the Rotorua Daily Post she heard a noise, followed by screams. She then ran outside to see what had happened.

She said she saw two people lying on the ground, including an elderly woman, and it appeared as if family members were standing around them screaming.

She said it appeared two people had been hurt.

She said witnesses and people from Countdown quickly came out to help the people on the street, who were both lying motionless on the ground. Some brought blankets to keep them warm until emergency services arrived.

She described the screams as "deafening".

"It was so scary. Family of the people were screaming and kneeling down beside them."

More details to come.