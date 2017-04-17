Neighbours refuse request by family to stop fireworks after horse spooked

Vaimoana Tapaleao is the New Zealand Herald's Pacific Affairs and People reporter.

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

An Auckland horse owner is urging people to be considerate when setting off fireworks after her animal was seriously hurt after being spooked by the loud explosions.

Georgia Harris, of Oratia, said her one-year-old horse Kaira was close to being put down last night after severely injuring her legs when she bolted through a wooden fence.

About 9pm, neighbours nearby set off fireworks - sending Kaira into a frenzied panic as she tried to get to safety.

"My dad heard her screaming and then we all ran outside. We've got big wooden gates at our property and she had tried to break through there.

"Both her back legs were stuck in it because she'd tried to jump over. She's torn her tendons and cut her legs open.

We thought we were going to have to put her down.

"She was trying to get out and we had to calm her down. It was pretty bad - the fireworks were still going off."

The family's vet was not available and it would take four of them to calm the animal enough to cut her legs free.

Harris' mother captured Kaira's agonising screams as the others tried to help her - a situation that stretched about two hours.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Horse seriously hurt after getting spooked by fireworks Watch NZH Local Focus: Women make history in men's Softball team New laws fall short around fund fee disclosure

Family members went to the neighbours setting off the fireworks - who they had never met before - to ask them to stop.

However, the two parties instead had a disagreement and the fireworks continued.

Harris said they were always prepared around the official Guy Fawkes Day and big events which included fireworks displays.

Their horses were locked away securely to prevent them from being spooked - which can be so bad it can lead to an animal having to be put down.

"And that's exactly what happened a couple of years ago. My friend's horse broke its neck and the next morning, we found it. It was because of fireworks - it's just really awful.

"We thought fireworks were banned outside Guy Fawkes - buying and selling.

"It would just be great to get the message out that it would be awesome if we could have controlled environments with fireworks, so everyone knows when it's going to happen.

"It's ridiculous what happened last night - the damage that it's done to a massive animal.

The family is now dealing with a $1500 vet bill, as well as having to repair the damaged fence.

"She's not walking and her legs are all swollen,'' Harris said of her horse's condition.

"We thought it was going to end up worse. We would've had to - realistically - shoot her because the vet couldn't come out.

"It's just an awful situation to be in, especially at this time of the year when it's not even Guy Fawkes.

Harris said her family had lived on the property for more than 16 years and everyone knew in the area knew they kept animals.

She would continue to urge people to be considerate when it came to fireworks and animals, she said.

"They don't have a voice, so it's really about getting [the message] out there."

- NZ Herald