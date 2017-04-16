Man in coma after being hit by car in Parakai on Thursday

A young man is in an induced coma after he was hit by a car while walking in northwest Auckland last week.

Alec Gannaway, 20, was taken to hospital by a Westpac rescue helicopter after he was hit by a car in Parakai on Thursday night.

A friend of the family created the Givealittle page today to help defray expenses, saying it was a way for the community to support a family that they "all love to bits".

According to the page's founder, Gannaway had "horrendous injuries" after being hit - reportedly while using a zebra crossing. The driver handed himself in to police the next day.

"This is going to be one very long road to recovery for Alec and his family. Trips to the hospital are on the cards for many months. It's the least we can do to support Joy and her family.

At times like this we can all pull together," the cause's founding statement said.

Money would go towards costs like petrol, hospital parking and food.

Detective Brad Marshall said a 19-year-old man handed himself in at Helensville Police Station on Friday over the incident.

The investigation was ongoing, and a decision regarding charges would be made upon its conclusion.

- NZ Herald