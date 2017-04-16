4:52pm Sun 16 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Frances Cook
Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Dramatic Wainuiomata crash: Girl, 15, tears through church lawn in stolen car just before worshippers exit

A 15-year-old was behind the wheel of a stolen blue Subaru that tore through a church lawn just before worshippers were due to come out of the service. Photo / Google
A 15-year-old was behind the wheel of a stolen blue Subaru that tore through a church lawn just before worshippers were due to come out of the service. Photo / Google

A 15-year-old was behind the wheel during a dramatic crash of a stolen car in Wainuiomata.

The blue Subaru was chased through Wainuiomata around midday today, at one point tearing through a church lawn just before worshippers were due to come out of the service.

The Subaru crashed into a parked car on Fitzherbert Rd, outside Valley Church, but didn't stop. Police managed to stop the vehicle about 50m further down the road.

The 15-year-old driver suffered moderate injuries in the crash, and required an ambulance.

The road between The Strand and the shops was closed while police examined the scene and removed the vehicle.

The Serious Crash Unit will investigate.

A police spokesperson the matter was being referred to Youth Aid.

- NZ Herald

Read more by Frances Cook

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 16 Apr 2017 18:24:18 Processing Time: 15ms