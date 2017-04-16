Dramatic Wainuiomata crash: Girl, 15, tears through church lawn in stolen car just before worshippers exit

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

A 15-year-old was behind the wheel during a dramatic crash of a stolen car in Wainuiomata.

The blue Subaru was chased through Wainuiomata around midday today, at one point tearing through a church lawn just before worshippers were due to come out of the service.

The Subaru crashed into a parked car on Fitzherbert Rd, outside Valley Church, but didn't stop. Police managed to stop the vehicle about 50m further down the road.

The 15-year-old driver suffered moderate injuries in the crash, and required an ambulance.

The road between The Strand and the shops was closed while police examined the scene and removed the vehicle.

The Serious Crash Unit will investigate.

A police spokesperson the matter was being referred to Youth Aid.

- NZ Herald