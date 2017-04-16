Man dies after going missing in West Coast gorge

A man has died after swimming in a river on the West Coast.

Ben Gourdie, 29, from Christchurch, was with a group near Jacksons on the West Coast.

They were in hot pools together, when Gourdie went into the Taipo River to cool off.

Police were alerted that he was missing, when a Personal Locator Beacon was activated by the rest of the group just before midnight last night.

Gourdie's body has now been found in Tyco Gorge.

Next of kin of have been informed.

Senior Sergeant Stu Koefoed said police extended their sympathies to Gourdie's family and friends.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.

