Whanganui has been rocking and rolling this weekend with a series of quakes recorded in the region.

The most recent was at 7.59pm last night and was recorded by Geonet as a "light" magnitude 3.3.

It was 19km deep and centred 25km southwest of Whanganui.

At 9.36am a 3.8 magnitude moderate shake was recorded south of the town at 12km deep.

- NZ Herald