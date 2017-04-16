8:32am Sun 16 April
Man missing in Waitemata Harbour, police called to Westhaven

A water, land and air search is underway for a man missing in the Waitemata Harbour. Photo / Brett Phibbs
A man is missing in the Waitemata Harbour near Westhaven Marina.

Police have confirmed they were called to the marina at 5.31am after receiving a report of two males in the water.

One man was located and taken to hospital.

"A water, land and air search commenced for the other male," a police spokesman said.

"Police are making inquiries to establish who the missing male is.

"Police will also explore the possibility that the missing male has made his own way out of the water."

It is unclear how the men got into the water.

More to follow.

- NZ Herald

