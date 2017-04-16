53 child sex charges filed against Auckland rugby coach

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

An Auckland school rugby coach is facing 53 charges of sexually abusing young boys.

Alosio Taimo appeared in the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the raft of charges which include sexual connection, attempted sexual connection, indecent assault, and inducing a child to commit an indecent act.

The charges all relate to young boys and there are nine complainants, the youngest now aged 13.

Taimo initially appeared in the Manukau District Court in September facing on a charge of indecent assault following allegations of sexual misconduct with at least one young child.

He was granted interim name suppression, but that was lifted when he appeared in the High Court at Auckland earlier this week.

Other details of the case are suppressed to protect the alleged victims.

Other media have reported that Taimo is facing more than 80 charges but the Herald has confirmed this morning that the count stands at 53.

Taimo will go on trial early next year.

The Ministry of Education would not comment on the specifics of the case.

"We have provided appropriate support to the schools involved, as we do whenever our assistance is sought in such cases," said Katrina Casey, head of sector enablement and support at the Ministry.

In August 2012 Northland teacher James Parker pleaded guilty to 74 charges of indecent assault and sexual connection against 12 male victims.

A year later the former deputy principal of Pamapuria School was sentenced to preventive detention by Justice Paul Heath in the High Court at Whangarei.

The court heard that the 74 charges related to upward of 300 individual offences against young boys.

