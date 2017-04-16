Easter road toll: Two dead on New Zealand roads

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The death of a pedestrian near Gisborne this morning has pushed the Easter weekend road toll to three.

The man was found on the side of Tapuaeroa Rd at Ruatoria just before 1am.

He died at the scene.

Police said he appeared to be the victim of a hit-and-run.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and the investigation into the death is ongoing.

Yesterday a man died while participating in a motorbike race in Methven, about an hour from Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the annual Mountain Thunder motorcycle event after the man crashed at 12.50pm.

He suffered critical injuries in the crash and died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

The official Easter road toll period began at 4pm on Thursday and will end at 6am on Tuesday.

Over the 2016 long weekend there were four fatal crashes resulting in four deaths.

The deaths included two drivers, a passenger and a pedestrian who was skateboarding.

- NZ Herald