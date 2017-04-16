Hundreds without power after serious crash on North Shore

Three people have been injured, one critically, and hundreds are without power after a car crashed into a power pole on Auckland's North Shore tonight.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the incident on Ascot Ave, Narrow Neck, at 8.22pm.

A car had hit a power pole, which was threatening to fall over. The road was blocked.

The police serious crash unit has been advised.

A Fire Service spokesman said one person was critically injured, one suffered serious injuries and another moderate injuries.

One of the patients was trapped in the vehicle but had since been freed.

The spokesman said power lines were arching in the area.

According to lines company Vector, 693 households were without power as a result of the incident.

It was estimated power would be restored at 11.25pm.

- NZ Herald