10:13pm Sat 15 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Hundreds without power after serious crash on North Shore

Updated 1 min ago
Emergency services at the scene at Ascot Ave in Narrow Neck on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Wayne Pottow
Emergency services at the scene at Ascot Ave in Narrow Neck on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Wayne Pottow

Three people have been injured, one critically, and hundreds are without power after a car crashed into a power pole on Auckland's North Shore tonight.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the incident on Ascot Ave, Narrow Neck, at 8.22pm.

A car had hit a power pole, which was threatening to fall over. The road was blocked.

The police serious crash unit has been advised.

The car crashed into a power pole, leave three injured, one critically. Photo / Wayne Pottow
The car crashed into a power pole, leave three injured, one critically. Photo / Wayne Pottow

A Fire Service spokesman said one person was critically injured, one suffered serious injuries and another moderate injuries.

One of the patients was trapped in the vehicle but had since been freed.

The spokesman said power lines were arching in the area.

According to lines company Vector, 693 households were without power as a result of the incident.

It was estimated power would be restored at 11.25pm.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 15 Apr 2017 22:14:04 Processing Time: 22ms