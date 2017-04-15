7:46pm Sat 15 April
John Clarke's family plan fitting send-off

The family of John Clarke, best known as feckless Taihape farmer Fred Dagg, are making final arrangements to farewell the much-loved Trans-Tasman personality. Photo / file
The family of John Clarke are making final arrangements to farewell the much-loved transtasman personality.

Clarke died on Sunday while hiking with his wife and some friends in the Grampians National Park in Victoria, Australia, where he had lived since the late 1970s and where he had a formidable career as a comedian, writer and satirist.

Clarke's daughter, Lorin Clarke, said the funeral arrangements were taking a while because of Easter Weekend, but they were still progressing.

"Nothing's been decided about the nature of any memorial event but we're going to look at what we can do in time," she said.

"Right now we're just remembering him as the best dad we could have hoped for and that's what's giving us solace at the moment."

Clarke, who was originally from Palmerston North, became part of the New Zealand psyche with his character Fred Dagg, a feckless Taihape farmer who poked fun at the stereotypical Kiwi bloke.

Clarke was 68.

- NZ Herald

