Twister throws branches over houses in Rotorua suburb

A twister has touched down in an Owhata subdivison throwing tree branches over houses, turning over a trampoline, and carrying a wheelie bin more than 150m down the street.

Neil McIntyre was sitting in his Moana Views home about 5.15pm yesterday when he heard a loud roar and hail hitting his neighbour's tin roof.

"I went outside and saw the spa pool cover starting to lift. Branches off our big silk tree out the front starting taking off over the neighbour's house and landed in their front yard."





Mr McIntyre said the whole thing lasted only about 15-20 seconds but was "pretty scary".

"I've seen nothing like it. It was an incredible noise, a roar, like a train. "





Mr McIntyre said his neighbour found his wheelie bin down the street.

"It must have been 150m easy down the road when he found it. And it had been completely emptied."

A video showing what looks like the twister forming over Te Ngae Rd was also sent to the Rotorua Daily Post by a Facebook reader as well as a photo of a upturned trampoline from a Duggan Dr resident.

