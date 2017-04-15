2:51pm Sat 15 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Twister throws branches over houses in Rotorua suburb

By -
Add a comment

A twister has touched down in an Owhata subdivison throwing tree branches over houses, turning over a trampoline, and carrying a wheelie bin more than 150m down the street.

Neil McIntyre was sitting in his Moana Views home about 5.15pm yesterday when he heard a loud roar and hail hitting his neighbour's tin roof.

"I went outside and saw the spa pool cover starting to lift. Branches off our big silk tree out the front starting taking off over the neighbour's house and landed in their front yard."

A twister touched down in this Owhata St last night. Photo/Supplied
A twister touched down in this Owhata St last night. Photo/Supplied


Mr McIntyre said the whole thing lasted only about 15-20 seconds but was "pretty scary".

A twister touched down in this Owhata St last night. Photo/Supplied
A twister touched down in this Owhata St last night. Photo/Supplied

"I've seen nothing like it. It was an incredible noise, a roar, like a train. "

The twister blew over this trampoline in Duggan Dr. Photo/Supplied
The twister blew over this trampoline in Duggan Dr. Photo/Supplied


Mr McIntyre said his neighbour found his wheelie bin down the street.

"It must have been 150m easy down the road when he found it. And it had been completely emptied."

A video showing what looks like the twister forming over Te Ngae Rd was also sent to the Rotorua Daily Post by a Facebook reader as well as a photo of a upturned trampoline from a Duggan Dr resident.

A twister touched down in this Owhata St last night. Photo/Supplied
A twister touched down in this Owhata St last night. Photo/Supplied

For more articles from this region, go to

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

Have your say

1200 characters left

By and large our readers' comments are respectful and courteous. We're sure you'll fit in well.
View commenting guidelines.

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 15 Apr 2017 14:51:58 Processing Time: 17ms