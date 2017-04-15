Police officer seriously injured after motorcycle crash

A police motorcyclist is seriously injured after coming off his bike on an Auckland motorway.

Police say the officer came off his bike on the Southern Motorway just after midday.

One lane is closed off at the Port ramp and NZTA warn motorists to expect delays as lanes are also blocked.

A witness says the officer was lying in the recovery position and is being attended to by passers-by - while the motorcycle was lying a short distance away with its lights flashing.

No one else is believed to have been involved in the accident and serious crash unit is investigating.

