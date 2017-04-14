Man injured after falling three metres off roof during stag party in Rimutaka Forest Park

A stag do took a turn for the worse when a young man fell approximately three metres off the roof of a hut in Rimutaka Forest Park overnight.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to retrieve the injured man in his 20s from Haurangi Hut in the Orongorongo Valley, near Wellington, at 6.30am on Saturday.

The man sustained chest and rib injuries after falling from the roof during the night.

Life Flight crewman Logan Taylor said rescuers were unable to reach him by chopper until this morning due to adverse weather conditions.

The man was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

A spokeswoman for Capital Coast and District Health Board said the man was in a stable condition and being assessed by medical staff.

Taylor said he did not believe it was the injured man's own stag do.

- NZ Herald