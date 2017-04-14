Person in custody over possible homicide

Police are investigating a death at an address at Five Mile Bay, near Taupo.

The homicide inquiry at a house in Mahuta Rd follows a call to police at 8.24am today, a police spokesperson said.

One person is in custody and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. The spokesman said further details would be released once next of kin had been advised.

A nearby neighbour said there had been no indication anything was wrong and the first she knew was when she noticed a lot of police gathering at the property at around 10am. She did not see an ambulance.

The property has been cordoned off, along with half the adjoining property.

Police could be seen working on the deck at the front of the house, which was shielded by a green tarpaulin. Security was in place at the cordon.

Five Mile Bay is a small settlement of mainly holiday homes about 8km south of Taupo.

- NZ Herald