Person in critical condition after being found unconscious in downtown Auckland

A person has been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in downtown Auckland early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Victoria St West and Queen St just after 6am.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Their age and gender have yet to be released.

A Herald reporter at the scene said paramedics carried out CPR on the patient for some time before loading them into a waiting ambulance.

St John said it appeared the victim had suffered a medical event.

- NZ Herald

