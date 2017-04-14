Truck leaves behind trail of carnage

Traffic was backed up today on State Highway 1 in Bulls after a truck jack-knifed into the town's RSA.

The truck, carrying two trailers, demolished the outside veranda - leaving the awning hanging off the side of the building.

Police said it was lucky the vehicle's two occupants were not hurt.

Bulls RSA treasurer Craig Stevens said it was devastating.

"It's about the fourth time our building has been crashed into by trucks. The last time, the driver actually got killed, this time - thank God - no one was hurt," he said.

