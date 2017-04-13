Swinging bridges and plane landings - two of the scariest places to be during Cyclone Cook

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

This may have been the worst place to be caught in a cyclone.

The Karangarua River suspension bridge, near Fox Glacier in the South Island, dipped and swayed as it was buffeted by gales and rain.

The swinging bridge was captured and posted online by Youtube user The Gold Dubloons.

And then there's this:

Landing in Wellington isn't smooth on the best of days, but landing during Cyclone Cook...

The flight, which took off from Auckland, desended to the capital's runway through thick storm clouds.

Max Havaux posted the video on his twitter, praising Air NZ pilots as "the best".

The footage is enough to bring on motion sickness.

- NZ Herald