Motorways a carpark as traffic flees Auckland and Wellington

Holiday traffic chaos has hit Auckland and Wellington, turning motorways into carparks with "extreme delays" as motorists flee the city for the long weekend.

The New Zealand Transport Agency's live cameras are showing heavy traffic southbound on State Highway 1 from Goodwood Heights, Manukau.

A Newstalk ZB newsreader heading into work describe SH1 as a "carpark" southbound from Highbrook.

"It was stop-start stuff."

Another motorist taking the SH16 alternative route north to avoid the extreme delays said traffic is heavy but moved well to Kaukapakapa.

Teresa Couper posted on Facebook that she expected her jounrey to Kinloch to take longer than expected.

She also noticed an overhead sign displaying "extreme delays" at Wellsford, north of Auckland.

Traffic is also very heavy at the Johnston Hill tunnels, were motorists are nose-to-tail.

Holiday-makers heading north out of Wellington are also being told to expect delays. The NZTA says it could take up to 45 minutes to get from Raumati to Otaki on SH1.

Meanwhile, the clean-up continues on other main roads around the country as Cyclone Cook continues to track south.

- NZ Herald