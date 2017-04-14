Solo yachtsman in trouble east of Chatham Islands

A major search is under way for a solo yachtsman after an emergency beacon was set off east of the Chatham Islands.

An Air Force Orion left Auckland this morning to help search for the stricken yacht, which is being skippered by a 64-year-old Polish yachtsman. The alarm was activated 1600km off the islands yesterday.

The New Zealand Defence Force said the 10.6m yacht was on a solo round-the-world voyage.

The Rescue Coordination Centre said the vessel had left Auckland on March 18.

Air Force Air Commodore Darryn Webb said an Orion from Whenuapai was expected to arrive at the yacht about mid-morning.

"Our priority is to locate the yacht, establish communications with the skipper and provide assistance if required," said Webb.

Once the Orion found the yacht, it would relay its position to a commercial vessel in the area that the Rescue Coordination Centre had already asked to come to its aid.

Webb said the commercial vessel was expected to reach the yacht tonight.

The stricken yacht has a VHF radio and a life raft. The Air Force said it activated its distress beacon about 3pm yesterday.

