Major holiday highways closed as Cyclone Cook loses strength

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Major holiday routes are closed by slips and holidaymakers are being warned to stay off the roads unless it is absolutely essential.

The storm is now weakening as it tracks off the east coast of the South Island, but scores of roads across eastern regions of the North Island are impassable because of trees blocking roads.

Just after 6.30am a ferry sailing across Cook Strait was suspended due to rough conditions.



Police say numerous roads across Hawke's Bay and Gisborne are partially or completely blocked by slips, fallen trees and flooding and people should avoid travelling in the worst-affected regions.

This morning, key holiday highways are closed by slips, including the road across the Kaimai Ranges between Hamilton and Tauranga.

The Thames Coast Rd is closed and likely to stay shut throughout Easter.

Roads across Edgecumbe remain under water and there are a number of closures on SH2 between Opotiki and Whakatane. Other roads across Bay of Plenty remain impassable from slips caused by last week's storm.

Large trees toppled in the storm were blocking the highway between Otamarakau and Matata.

The main beach highway remained closed between Opotiki and Waiotahi.

Continued below.

Related Content Cyclone Cook: The numbers, region by region Live: Cyclone Cook batters Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay Video Watch: Cook lashes Bay of Plenty

In Napier trees had fallen across the main north road but diversions were in place.

Yesterday Thames-Coromandel Civil Defence controller Garry Towler pleaded for travellers intending to holiday in the region this Easter to hold off until the council could assess the damage and provide an update.

He expected more slips would have come down across highways and roads overnight.

In the South Island a large slip closed the Motueka Valley Highway about 20 km north of Tapawera.

As the cyclone lay off the Kaikoura Coast bad conditions forced the Bluebridge ferry to suspend the 8am sailing from Wellington across Cook Strait. Passengers were told they would be transferred to the later 1.30pm crossing.

However, sailings on the Interislander ferry were going to schedule.

- NZ Herald