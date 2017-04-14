Cyclone Cook: The numbers, region by region

Bay of Plenty
The Bay of Plenty only had between 50-70mm of rain yesterday, but it was very intense in the evening, with rainfall rates up to 25mm/hr.
Tauranga had 23mm of rain between 5-6pm, and gusts of up to 90km/h about 7pm.
Edgecumbe received about 50mm rain from midnight Thursday to midnight Friday.
Whakatane had gusts up to 100km/hr, peaked around 7-8pm.
The highest wind gust was about 4pm: 200km/h approx on White Island.
Napier
Airport had gusts up to 100km/h, and peaked about 8-9pm. Was gusting up to 150km/h on Cape Kidnappers.
Gisborne
Hicks Bay in Northern Gisborne and the Hawke's Bay coast all saw gusts around 150km/hr, peaking around 9-10pm. Gisborne was gusting up to 95km/h about 6pm.
The heaviest rain was around parts of the Gisborne ranges, between 100-130mm over an 18-hour period starting Thursday morning.
Wairarapa
Gusts up to 100km/h overnight.
Kaikoura
Could see wind gusts of 90-100km/h from Kaikoura down to Canterbury in the morning, as well as heavy rain around the east of Marlborough & the Kaikoura coast until 6am.
Information: MetService