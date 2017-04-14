Cyclone Cook: The numbers, region by region

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Bay of Plenty

The Bay of Plenty only had between 50-70mm of rain yesterday, but it was very intense in the evening, with rainfall rates up to 25mm/hr.

Tauranga had 23mm of rain between 5-6pm, and gusts of up to 90km/h about 7pm.

Edgecumbe received about 50mm rain from midnight Thursday to midnight Friday.

Whakatane had gusts up to 100km/hr, peaked around 7-8pm.

The highest wind gust was about 4pm: 200km/h approx on White Island.

Napier

Airport had gusts up to 100km/h, and peaked about 8-9pm. Was gusting up to 150km/h on Cape Kidnappers.

Gisborne

Hicks Bay in Northern Gisborne and the Hawke's Bay coast all saw gusts around 150km/hr, peaking around 9-10pm. Gisborne was gusting up to 95km/h about 6pm.

The heaviest rain was around parts of the Gisborne ranges, between 100-130mm over an 18-hour period starting Thursday morning.

Wairarapa

Gusts up to 100km/h overnight.

Kaikoura

Could see wind gusts of 90-100km/h from Kaikoura down to Canterbury in the morning, as well as heavy rain around the east of Marlborough & the Kaikoura coast until 6am.

Information: MetService

- NZ Herald