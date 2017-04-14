Kiwis counting the cost of Cyclone Cook after wild, windy night

By Dubby Henry

KEY POINTS Cyclone Cook made landfall in Bay of Plenty, hit Hawke's Bay and is tracking past Wellington and towards the South Island.

It is expected to pass east of Kaikoura about 6am, east of Banks Peninsula about 9am and east of Oamaru about noon.

It is weakening.

It's raining heavily in Christchurch.

Gusts exceeding 200km/h were registered by MetService on White Island

More than 9000 residents in Hawke's Bay and about 1400 homes in Bay of Plenty are without power

Two people hospitalised in Hawke's Bay after a tree hit their car

Civil Defence asking people to remain inside and not go sight seeing in the morningThames, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty remain under states of emergency

Having battered the Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay, leaving homes flooded and without electricity, Cyclone Cook is still heading south.

Weatherwatch reports the ex-cyclone will "slink" southwards down the eastern side of the South Island today - and it's been raining heavily in Canterbury since early this morning.

Roofs were ripped off in Hawke's Bay, windows smashed in Whakatane, trampolines tossed in the air, mud dumped on roads and hundreds of trees uprooted across the North Island as the country took a battering from the "worst storm in generations" last night.

Gusts exceeding 200km/h were registered by MetService on White Island in the Bay of Plenty, and on the mainland Cape Kidnappers and coastal Gisborne registered 150km/h gusts.

In Napier winds "like freight trains" sent furniture and trees flying.

As the sun rises, many in Hawke's Bay and the Bay of Plenty will get their first glimpse of the damage from the cyclone, after their homes and streets were plunged into darkness just as wind speeds picked up last night.

Cyclone Cook made landfall near Tauranga around 7pm and tracked down the east of the country, bringing peak gusts of 100km/hr to Whakatane and Napier. Cook then brought 100km/h gusts to the Wairarapa and Manawatu past midnight before strong gales peaked in Wellington around 3am.

The cyclone was expected to pass Wellington about 3am be south of Kaikoura at 6am. It was then expected to track east of Banks Peninsula about 9am, and by midday lie offshore east of Oamaru, weakening as it moved south.

Strong winds are still expected over the lower North Island through till dawn today, and to start picking up between 5-6am in Christchurch.

Despite fears that this would be the worst storm since Cyclone Giselle sank the Wahine 49 years ago, so far the greatest damage is to property, from the hundreds of trees that have fallen. Fallen trees have also block roads, smashed into roofs and downed power lines.

Northern fire communications dealt with more than 100 callouts between Opotiki and Mt Maunganui between 6pm and 9.30 last night, while central fire services dealt with around 50 weather-related callouts in Hawke's Bay as wind battered the area from 8.30 to 9.30pm.

Most Hawke's Bay jobs were related to trees falling on buildings, with dozens more tree-related jobs passed on to local councils. Two people were hospitalised after a tree fell on their car in Havelock North, with fire crews freeing the pair.

States of emergency were still in force last night in Thames, Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty, and flooding was reported in dozens of homes, with Gisborne receiving the most rain - up to 130mm over 18 hours. But many residents were braced for much worse weather than they received.

Floods in particular were less damaging than expected, and the Rangitaiki River's banks held, sparing flood-soaked Edgecumbe further indundation.

But the storm has left many blocked in their homes and others unable to reach their families.

Slips, trees and debris closed roads including State Highway 2 heading east into Opotiki, with some travellers who couldn't get home forced to bunk down in the Whakatane War Memorial Hall overnight.

Major road closures also meant electricity outages would continue overnight for thousands of homes. At first light lines crews from Horizon Networks and Transpower will start work to fix downed lines.

Power lines were down in Gisborne and a shop window was smashed by the wind, while some 400 homes were without power in Rotorua.

Swathes of Napier and Hastings were plunged into darkness just after nightfall, with Unison Power reporting more than 9000 outages overnight around Hawke's Bay.

On Waiheke Island around 2000 homes were without power overnight, but Auckland was otherwise largely unscathed after the storm tracked around 40-50km further east than predicted and bypassed the city.

MetService had predicted the city would be in the firing line, with transport officials prepared to close the Harbour Bridge and many workplaces shutting early so employees could escape the expected gales and heavy rain.

Instead the city had a calm night, even getting a glimpse of sun before night fell, prompting many to complain their Easter holiday plans had been ruined for nothing.

