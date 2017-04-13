Cyclone Cook drops in on Hawke's Bay + VIDEO

By - Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay is tonight feeling the effects of what remains of Cyclone Cook with wild winds and rain causing slips and blockages on roads, trees to come down and power outages across the region.

There were reports of trees being uprooted in Napier and Hastings. A tree fell on a house in Bright Crescent, Maraenui. The occupants were not injured. A tree also fell on a car in Iona Road, Havelock North but it is understood that no one was in the car at the time.

Police are warning motorists that numerous roads across the Hawke's Bay and Gisborne / Tairawhiti regions are partially or completely blocked due to weather events.

Police advise people in these areas to avoid all travel unless it is absolutely essential.

Police said in Bayview, Napier there was a diversion in place on Main North Road because of a substantial slip.

Unison Networks said tonight that widespread outages were being felt across its network regions as the wild weather wreaks havoc on the network.

Unison staff have been working hard to restore power where alternative supply is possible said Relationship Manager, Danny Gough but conditions were too rough to send crews out.

"We're starting to feel the effects now of ex-Cyclone Cook as strong winds and heavy rain take a toll on the network, but things could get worse.

"In weather like this, it is imperative we make sure it is safe for our team to carry out repairs. So, we ask for our customers' patience."

Unison has extra crews on stand-by to start repairs when it's safe to do so, but is also urging customers to ensure they are prepared for potentially long periods without power.

"We are also mindful of our customers who are medically dependant on power, so we urge them to make alternative arrangements and liaise with their medical providers for advice," Mr Gough said.