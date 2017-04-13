Female staff resign from school after sexual harassment by students at St Patrick's Silverstream in Upper Hutt

Two female teachers at an Upper Hutt school have resigned due to "considerable distress" caused by male students sexually harassing them.

The four Year 9 students were suspended from St Patrick's College Silverstream in February after incidents where they inappropriately filmed the female staff members, actions the school's rector described at the time as "a most distressing incident of sexual harassment".

Today rector Gerard Tully confirmed the two women have resigned from the school.

"As a result of the considerable distress experienced by two of our women staff

members from an incident of sexual harassment in February, they have each decided that they are unable to continue employment at the College and have resigned," Tully said in a statement.

"We acknowledge with thanks their dedication and work in our community.

"We remain committed to developing within all our students the appreciation of, and respect for, the inherent dignity of each person. In our particular environment this specifically includes the appropriate and respectful treatment of women and girls."

Tully did not comment about the students still attending the school.

- NZ Herald