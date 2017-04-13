Bay of Plenty Civil Defence - be prepared

By - Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence is urging all coastal Bay of Plenty residents to be prepared for the impact of Cyclone Cook, and has provided a checklist of steps residents can take over the next few hours.

•Make arrangements for where you and your family, including pets, will go to if you have to evacuate

•Plan how to contact each other and ensure all phones are fully charged

•Have your Getaway Kit ready: make sure it includes warm clothing, water and food for three days, any medication, basic first aid supplies and important documents

•Prepare your vehicle by ensuring it has sufficient fuel

•Prepare for high winds: secure or move indoors any outdoor furniture

•If you have stock, move them to higher ground

•Sign up for Bay of Plenty Civil Defence text alerts. See how at www.bopcivildefence.govt.nz. You can also follow www.facebook.com/bopcivildefence for updates.

•Monitor your property and if you are worried, act upon it and leave - don't wait for official warnings

•If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately and do not return home until you are advised by authorities

Regular updates will be provided on Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management's website www.bopcivildefence.govt.nz and on www.facebook.com/BOPCivilDefence.

As the situation evolves, more information will be available. A list of relevant radio frequencies and websites are listed at the end of this release.

Local radio stations and their frequencies:

•National Radio 101.5 FM & 1188 AM•Newstalk ZB 747 AM•The Hits 97.5 FM & 90.9 FM

Tauranga & Western Bay

•National Radio 101.0 FM & 819 AM

•Newstalk ZB 90.2FM & 1008 AM

•The Hits 90.5 FM

Te Puke

•1XX 89.0 FM & 1242 AM

Whakatāne

•National Radio 101.7 FM

•Classic Hits 90.5 FM

•Radio Live 92.1 FM

•1XX 90.5 FM

Edgecumbe, Ōpōtiki & Kawerau

•1XX 90.5 FM

Ōhope Beach

•1XX 92.9 FM