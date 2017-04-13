Kokohinau Marae helping locals affected by Cyclone Cook

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Hundreds of people at a marae near flood-hit Edgecumbe are banding together to help locals now affected by Cyclone Cook.

The Kokohinau Marae in Te Teko, in the Bay of Plenty, has become a hub for families in need of a place to stay and food to eat; thanks to the generosity of local businesses and other residents wanting to help.

A number of people are turning up with fresh meat donations, boxes and boxes of non-perishable foods and toiletry items.

Families are being given big packs of food and fresh meat such as pork and venison.

Volunteer butchers have also come out to the marae to offer their skills.

Among those helping to prepare food packages is television personality and former Lotto presenter, Russell Harrison.

Harrison has shared several photos and videos of what volunteers at the marae have been doing for the last few days.

He is urging anyone who can help to come forward.

People who are in need of their help are also being encouraged to get in contact or to come to the marae.

Volunteers involved with the marae are also taking food and other items out to families who cannot get to them.

- NZ Herald