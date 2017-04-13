Cyclone Cook: Road closures around the North Island

Motorists are being warned to take care on the roads as Cyclone Cook brings torrential rain and strong winds to much of the North Island today.

There are also a number of road closures, and motorists are advised to check their routes are still open before setting off.

Those planning to head away for the Easter break are advised to delay their journeys and travel plans.

Workers were advised to leave early today and work from home.

"There's a combination of the usual last day before a long weekend and then the fact there's the bad weather before that," said Sarah Azam of the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA).

"It will definitely be slow going on the motorway and people should absolutely prepare for delays."

The following roads are closed because of bad weather:

Northland

• SH11 Paikia to Kawakawa is affected by a slip, a Stop/Go operation is in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible

• SH10 has re-opened after flooding near Kaeo forced it to close earlier. Take extra care

• Due to a large slip in the Mangamuka Gorge one lane is closed, with Stop/Go signs in place. Expect delays.

Auckland

• The intersection of Great North Rd and Clark St in New Lynn and Bethells Beach Rd between Stoney Creek and Duffy Rd.

• In the south-east: McNicol Rd, Clevedon is open only to residents, Maraetai Coast Rd is closed, East Coast Rd is closed north of Tainui Camp and Kawakawa Coast Rd is open to residents and emergency services only.

• The section of Kirkbride Rd which was closed earlier has now re-opened.

• Earlier warning that Auckland Harbour Bridge may close due to strong winds has been downgraded. It is now looking less likely to close, NZTA says.

• Closures in Warkworth: Falls Rd, near the Woodcock Rd end

• Closures in Wellsford: Days Rd, Wayby Station from SH1 to Prictor Rd, Waiteitei Rd from Farmers Lane to Silverhill Rd and Rapson Rd, Waitoki.

Waikato

• SH25 Thames to Coromandel is closed due to a major slip in the area, blocking both directions

• SH25 Tararu to Preece Pt is closed due to several slips along this section of road. The road is closed between Tararu and the 309 Rd.

• There flooding on SH1 at Ohinewai Interchange, a one-lane restriction is in place for north-bound traffic, expect delays.

• SH25 near Sailors Grave Rd, Pumpkin Hill: both lanes are now open after an earlier washout, but traffic management remains in place, and a speed limit of 30km/h applies

Bay of Plenty

• SH2 Edgecumbe and other local roads are closed due to flooding. It is expected to take several days for flood waters to recede.

• SH2 Between Awakeri and Opotiki: The Waimana Gorge is closed because of a major slip near Stanley Rd. It is expected to remain closed for some time. The Pekatahi Bridge is also closed. Avoid any unnecessary travel in the area. Motorists are advised to allow extra time and drive with extreme care.

• A slip on SH30 between Rotorua and Kawerau has closed one lane on the western side of Ruato Bay, Lake Rotoiti. The lane is expected to stay closed for some time

Hawke's Bay

• Old SH38 Aniwaniwa to Murupara road is closed due to a slip

Gisborne

• SH2 Opotiki to Gisborne, expect delays following a slip on various locations on the road from Otoko to Matawai.

Nelson/Marlborough

• SH6 Nelson to Murchison: There is flooding across both lanes south of the intersection of Foxhill Rd, drive with care.

• SH60 Takaka Hill: Due to severe weather there are multiple slips on the Takaka Hill. Motorists are advised to take extra care and drive with caution

Otago

• SH8 Raes Junction to Lindis Pass. Due to heavy rain there is an increased risk of rock falls and slips in this area. Motorists are advised to take extra care

• SH1 Oamaru North: Due to surface water there is a 50km/h temporary speed limit between the intersections with Redcastle and Duncan Rd. Drive with care

• SH6 Kingston to Haast Pass: Due to heavy rain there is an increased risk of rock falls and slips in this area. Take extra care

- NZ Herald