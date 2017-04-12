Woman accused of making sexual recordings with animals, cruelty

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

WARNING: This story may be distressing.

An Auckland woman is before the courts on a raft of animal cruelty charges after she allegedly abused and killed rabbits and kittens.

She was also alleged to have performed sexual acts with the animals and captured those acts on film.

Yingchun Zhu, 31, appeared in the North Shore District Court this morning facing nine charges of cruelty or ill treatment of an animal and 11 of making objectionable publications, namely video recordings.

The Sunnynook woman pleaded not guilty to all 20 charges when she appeared before the registrar just before 10am.

She was remanded on bail until her next appearance in June.

Charging documents reveal the details of the allegations against Zhu. They are graphic and extremely specific.

In court this morning Zhu, a petite and smartly dressed woman, was supported by two men and appeared to be distressed by her situation.

She did not speak during the short hearing, allowing the duty lawyer to enter not guilty pleas to all 20 charges on her behalf.

The registrar remanded Zhu on bail until June 5 when her case will be reviewed and set a number of conditions.

Zhu is not allowed to access the internet other than at her place of work and for work-only purposes.

She is not to own or possess any animals or pets.

And she must allow police access to her home to carry out checks to ensure she is complying with the conditions.

Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp declined to comment on the case.

"Police are unable to make any comment while this matter is before the courts," he said.

- NZ Herald