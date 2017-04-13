11:29am Thu 13 April
Cyclone Cook: Residents of low-lying Coromandel coastal communities told to evacuate

Residents in low-lying Coromandel Peninsula coastal communities are being told to get out immediately.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council says areas are now being affected by king tide flooding and people need to get out while they can.

Fire crews are going door-to-door in the holiday hotspots of Whitianga, Whangamata, Tairua, Pauanui, Matarangi and Colville helping evacuate residents to welfare centres as the situation becomes urgent.

Civil Defence welfare centres have been set up across the peninsula.


Residents needing a safe place should go to:
Coromandel St John Ambulance - 355 Tiki Rd, Coromandel
Whitianga Town Hall - 22 Monk St, Whitianga
Tairua Hall - 210 Main Rd, Tairua
Whangamata Town Hall - 320 Port Rd, Whangamata
Thames Civic Centre - 200 Mary St, Thames

The Fire Service said local rural fire crews were helping council officials with the mass evacuations which were now across both eastern and western coastlines of the peninsula.

