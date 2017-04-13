Cyclone Cook: Eels washed up onto flooded lawn in East Auckland

Wild weather has washed eels on to the back yard of an Auckland property.

Melinda Williams shared a video of at least two eels swimming through flooded grass in her Glendowie backyard yesterday.

"Shortfin eels sometimes come up onto the lawn from a local stream after big stormwater events, which we've had rather a lot of lately," she posted.

Something special for those who were insufficiently squicked out by my last "eels on the lawn" post. #eels #cyclonecook #auckland A post shared by Melinda Williams (@melindawilliamsnz) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

The torrential rain which lashed Auckland yesterday was expected to become even heavier today as Cyclone Cook hits the country. The heaviest falls were predicted about 2pm today.

The storm was expected to make landfall between the Bay of Plenty and the Coromandel Peninsula about 6pm today.

- NZ Herald