Major school closures as Cyclone Cook looms: Full list

A growing number of schools, from early childcare centres to universities, are closed today or shutting early as warnings come of high winds, power outages and road closures.

The University of Auckland, Unitec and AUT will be closed today because of forecast bad weather.

The University of Auckland said the decision was made "to ensure the safety of our staff and students in light of current information".

All lectures, tutorials, labs and other teaching are cancelled. Tests scheduled for today were also postponed.



All staff and students were urged to monitor weather and transport information and plan to leave the campuses by 11am.

Mt Albert Grammar School has also decided to close at 12.30pm.

The Ministry of Education have advised police all early childhood centres in the Taupo and Rotorua area should close today.

Eastern Bay of Plenty schools are also closed.

Tauranga's Waldorf School, which includes Rose Ring Kindergartens, confirmed it will be closed today in light of the weather warnings.

For a full list of all schools advised to close or which have already voluntarily closed, please scroll below.

Selwyn Ridge Primary School also contacted parents to say it would be closed.

At least one Auckland high school is also closing early to avoid the dire weather.

Pakuranga College saysbecause of severe storm predictions it was safest for students to finish school at lunchtime.

Other Bay of Plenty schools, including Maungatapu Primary School, Merivale School, Tauranga Primary School, Gate Pa School, and Greerton Village School confirmed on social media they would be closed today.

Otumoetai College, Mount Maunganui College, Mount Maunganui Intermediate, Mount Maunganui Primary, Omanu School and Arataki School will also be closed today.

Tauranga Boys' College stated on its Facebook page it would remain open today.

In the Western Bay of Plenty schools including Oropi School, Kaimai School, Te Puna School, Tauriko School and all schools in Katikati, Waihi and Te Puke have closed today.

The Bay of Plenty is under a state of emergency as the MetService warns of heavy rain and severe gales with gusts of 150km/h or more for the Bay today. The MetService has warned widespread flooding throughout the region is likely, powerlines may be downed and roofs lifted.

Bay residents are warned to prepare and plan.

This morning the Ministry of Education recommended school closures by 1pm, as the Western Bay of Plenty is expected to be one of the regions worst hit by former Cyclone Cook today.

The ministry advised all schools and early learning centres to close.

A number of schools had already chosen to close and parents are advised to check with their schools.

Yesterday the Ministry recommended closures in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, Thames, Coromandel and some Auckland schools and early learning centres.





Schools and early learning services advised to close today:

Eastern Bay of Plenty schools: Allandale School, Apanui School, Ashbrook School, Awakeri School, Edgecumbe College, Edgecumbe School, Galatea School, James Street School, Kawerau Putauaki School, Kawerau South School, Kawerau Teen Parent Unit, Kutarere School, Maketu School, Matata School, Murupara Area School, Nukuhou North School, Ohope Beach School, Omarumutu School, Opotiki College, Opotiki School, Otakiri School, Otamarakau School, Paengaroa School, Pongakawa School, Pukehina School, Rangiuru School, St Joseph's Catholic School (Matata), St Joseph's Catholic School (Opotiki), St Joseph's Catholic School (Whakatane), Taneatua School, Tarawera High School, Tawera Bilingual School, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Orini ki Ngati Awa, Te Kura Mana Maori Maraenui, Te Kura Mana Maori o Matahi, Te Kura Mana Maori o Whangaparaoa, Te Kura Maori-a-Rohe o Waiohau, Te Kura o Te Paroa, Te Kura o Te Teko, Te Kura o Te Whanau-a-panui, Te Kura o Torere, Te Kura Toitu o Te Whaiti-nui-a-Toi, Te Mahoe School, Te Wharekura o Ruatoki, Te Whata Tau o Putauaki, Thornton School, TKK Motuhake o Tawhiuau, TKKM o Huiarau, TKKM o Waioweka, Trident High School, Waimana School, Waiotahe Valley School, Whakatane High School, Whakatane Intermediate, Whakatane S D A School, Whakatane Teen Parent Unit and Woodlands School (Opotiki).

Eastern Bay of Plenty early learning centres: Seedlings Preschool, Nga Ririki Early Learning Centre, Kawerau Preschool Learning Centre (Incorporated), Te Manaaki Educational Pre-School Trust, Maketu EduCare, Matata Early Learning Centre, Murupara Educare Centre, Te Pou Oranga o Whakatohea ECE Centre Ki Buchanan Street, Opotiki Community Childcare Centre, Opotiki Rose Garden Preschool, Te Whare Kohungahunga o Nga Whetu Tiaho Shining Stars Preschool, Te Pou Oranga ō Whakatohea ECE Centre Ki Richard Street, Happy Feet Preschool, Pukehina EduCare, Little Orchard Preschool - Douglas St, Little Orchard Preschool Douglas St 2, Waiapu Kids - St Georges, Matariki Early Childhood Centre, Coastlands Preschool, Little Orchard Preschool - Douglas Street 3, Little Sprouts Montessori Pre-School, The Tree House, Little Orchard Preschool Alexander Street, Little Orchard Preschool - McGarvey Road 2, Little Orchard Preschool - McGarvey Road 1, Ohope Beach Montessori Preschool, Te Waipuna Ariki o Matangireia, Pohutukawa Preschool, A Kidz World Home Based Childcare & Education Service, Nga Rito Homebased Childcare, Waiapu Kids - Homebased Bay of Plenty, Bizzy Buddyz Ltd, Bizzy Buddyz (2), Waiapu Kids - Homebased Bay of Plenty, Edubase In-home Childcare, Bizzy Buddyz (3), Play Homebased Early Childhood Education, and all Kohanga Reo and kindergartens in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Thames and Coromandel schools: Coromandel Area School, Colville School, Coroglen School, Hikuai, Hikutaia, Karangahake, Mercury Bay Area, Opoutere, Te Rerenga, Whenuakite, Waikino, Whangamata Area, Tairua, Moanatairi, Parawai, Tapu, Matatoki, Thames South School, Puriri School, St Francis Catholic School, Thames High School, Te Puru, Te Wharekura o Manaia and TKKM o Harataunga.

Thames and Coromandel early learning centres: A Fun Place To Be Childcare, Barnardos KidStart Childcare - Turua/Hauraki Early Learning Centre, Colville Bay Early Learning Centre Inc, Coromandel Community Preschool, First Steps Whangamata, Kauri Learners Early Education, Kuaotunu Kindergarten, Mercury Bay Preschool, Milly's Educare Limited, Peanuts Childcare & Education Centre, Pukekos Educare Thames, Rainbow Connection Childcare, Rainbow Cottage, Riverlee Early Learning Centre, Rose's Montessori, Sealey Street Childcare, Thames Coast Community Kindergarten Inc, Thames Early Childhood Education Centre, Whenuakite Country Kids, Central Kids Kindergartens - Tairua, Central Kids Kindergartens - Thames, Central Kids Kindergartens - Mercury Bay, Coromandel Playcentre, Tairua Playcentre, Thames/Parawai Playcentre, Turua Playcentre, Whangamata Playcentre, Whitianga Playcentre, Te Kōhanga Reo o Kapanga, Te Kōhanga Reo o Matai Whetu, Te Kohanga Reo o Te Tonga o Hoterini, Puriri Playgroup and Thames Baptist Churches Ministries Playgroup.

Franklin area, Great Barrier and Waiheke schools: Clevedon School, Brookby School, Orere Point School, Kaiaua School, Maraetai Beach School, Beachlands School, Hunua School, Kaitoke School, Okiwa School, Mulberry Grove School, Waiheke Primary School, Waiheke High School and Te Huruhi School.

Franklin area, Great Barrier and Waiheke early learning centres: Fossil Bay Kindergarten, Kawakawa Bay Kindergarten, Tots on The Rock, Clevedon Kidz Early Childhood Centre, Clevedon Kindergarten, Aotea Island Playcentre, Kaiwaka Playcentre, Small Pukeko's Early Learning Centre, Kawakawa Playcentre, Te Kohanga Reo o Kawakawa, Te Mirumiru Early Childhood Education Centre, Waiheke Community Childcare Centre, Beginnings Early Learning Centre, Piritahi Childcare, Waiheke Island Kindergarten, Waiheke Island Playcentre and Hunua Playcentre.

Voluntary closures - Western Bay of Plenty

Western Bay of Plenty Schools and early learning centres: Arataki School, Brookfield School, Fairhaven School, Gate Pa School, Golden Sands School, Greenpark School (Tauranga), Greerton Village School, Kaimai School, Katikati College, Katikati Primary School, Merivale School, Mt Maunganui College, Mt Maunganui Intermediate, Mt Maunganui School, Omanu School, Oropi School, Otumoetai College, Papamoa Primary School, Otumoetai Intermediate, Paengaroa School,Pongakawa School, Pukehina School, Selwyn Ridge School, Tauranga Primary School, Tauranga Waldorf School, Tauriko School, Te Kura o Matapihi, Te Puke High School, Te Puke Intermediate, Te Puke Primary School, Te Puna School, Te Ranga School, Welcome Bay School, Greerton Early Childhood Centre (Infants and Toddlers), Greerton Early Childhood Centre (Toddlers and Young Children)