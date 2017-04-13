Airport traffic down to a crawl after crash on Southwestern Motorway

Traffic is down to a crawl heading to Auckland Airport this morning after a crash blocked a motorway lane.

It's slow-going on many stretches of the city's motorways, after two earlier crashes on the Northern and Northernwestern routes blocked lanes.

Now a crash blocking an airport-bound lane on the Southwestern Motorway is adding to the woes.

Sth-Western Mwy: #Crash blocking right lane airport-bound at sth-bnd link to SH20A after Walmsley Rd. Pass with care #ExpectDelays ^TP pic.twitter.com/FQPP7OTl87 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 12, 2017

Traffic is still crawling heading into the city on the Northwestern Motorway after an earlier crash at the end of the Royal Rd on ramp blocked the right lane.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned people to avoid the area and expect long delays.

Please expect significant delays this morning citybound. Tow services are working to clear this scene asap ^TP

https://t.co/KjUYmMiTnz — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 12, 2017

And shortly after 6.30am a crash blocked a citybound bus lane on the Northern Motorway after the Greville Rd on-ramp.

Motorists were warned to take care as buses merged with traffic to pass.

Auckland Transport is also warning of possible ferry and train cancellations and restrictions on double-decker buses crossing the Harbour Bridge because of the winds expected to come with Cyclone Cook.

- NZ Herald