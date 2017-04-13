7:41am Thu 13 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Airport traffic down to a crawl after crash on Southwestern Motorway

Traffic is backed up on the Royal Rd on ramp. Photo/Supplied
Traffic is backed up on the Royal Rd on ramp. Photo/Supplied

Traffic is down to a crawl heading to Auckland Airport this morning after a crash blocked a motorway lane.

It's slow-going on many stretches of the city's motorways, after two earlier crashes on the Northern and Northernwestern routes blocked lanes.

Now a crash blocking an airport-bound lane on the Southwestern Motorway is adding to the woes.


Traffic is still crawling heading into the city on the Northwestern Motorway after an earlier crash at the end of the Royal Rd on ramp blocked the right lane.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned people to avoid the area and expect long delays.


And shortly after 6.30am a crash blocked a citybound bus lane on the Northern Motorway after the Greville Rd on-ramp.

Motorists were warned to take care as buses merged with traffic to pass.

Auckland Transport is also warning of possible ferry and train cancellations and restrictions on double-decker buses crossing the Harbour Bridge because of the winds expected to come with Cyclone Cook.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 13 Apr 2017 08:26:45 Processing Time: 6ms